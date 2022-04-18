All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
'No one is doing NFTs,' Blizzard president says

Blizzard has no plans to turn its billion-dollar franchises into NFT or play-to-earn games, the company's president says.

Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 12:22 PM CDT
No, Blizzard has no plans to create NFTs or play-to-earn blockchain games.

'No one is doing NFTs,' Blizzard president says 1212 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Blizzard recently sent out a poll trying to gauge interest in play-to-earn games and NFTs. This led to speculation Blizzard could be planning NFTs and following in the footsteps of Ubisoft and Konami.

Now Blizzard President Mike Ybarra squashes the rumors with a simple and curt response: "No one is doing NFTs."

The truth is Blizzard doesn't need to do NFTs. The segment has made over $1 billion every year despite not having released a new mainline premium game since Overwatch in 2016. Blizzard's business is built on live services, updates, and expansions.

'No one is doing NFTs,' Blizzard president says 32 | TweakTown.com

The company can simply continue this trajectory and make money--there's no need to embrace a risky, speculative market like NFTs and blockchain while detrimentally harming its imagine even more than the current ongoing harassment controversy already has.

Plus, Ubisoft has clearly exposed a significant problem with game-based NFTs as its Quartz strategy is actively failing.

Another interesting note: Blizzard expects to make a record $3.75 billion in 2023. This strongly suggests that either Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 will release sometime in this year. 2023 is also the same year the Microsoft acquisition is expected to close.

'No one is doing NFTs,' Blizzard president says 21244 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

