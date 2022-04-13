All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Brandon Sanderson is already making a game, and Bandai Namco wants in

Following Elden Ring's soaring success, Bandai Namco wants to work fantasy author Brandon Sanderson on a new video game project.

Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 10:35 AM CDT
Some weeks ago, Bandai Namco sent Mistborn and Stormlight Archive author Brandon Sanderson a special Elden Ring package that included a sword, a cloak, the game, and other collectibles. In the package was a note saying the publisher would like to collaborate with Sanderson on a new game, no doubt prompted by Elden Ring's amazingly successful input from George R.R. Martine.

"They are interested in perhaps doing something together. I am as well," Sanderson said in a recent podcast.

"I actually have a pitch for them in the back of my head, that if I ever had a chance, so I may have to send them my pitch and see what they think. I always have a pitch for everything."

Sanderson said he has been thinking about the possibility of making a Soulsborne game for some time.

"If I were ever going to do a Soulsborne game, what would I do? So you know I've spent the last...it's like when I wondered what I'd do if I made a Magic The Gathering story, so I spent 4 years developing a Magic The Gathering story just in case they contacted me. The same way I've been thinking about a Soulsborne sort of game. Obviously I don't get to decide that, but I have it in the back of my head. I have some ideas."

Interestingly enough, Sanderson is already working on a video game. The title hasn't been announced and none of gaming's biggest publishers have discussed any projects with Sanderson, but that could happen sometime in 2022.

"I've been working on a video game for several years, and I suspect it will be announced this [coming] year," Sanderson said in December 2021.

"So, commence speculation! (Note: it's not for one of my properties, but something new that I built with them. It's a game company many of you will have heard of, but probably not the one you're thinking about right now. Not that other one either.)"

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

