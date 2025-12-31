Brandon Sanderson 'talking to some AAA developers' to make a Mistborn game

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson says that he's been making early steps to a potential AAA game based on his Mistborn series, but nothing's official yet.

Brandon Sanderson wants to make a video game based on his Mistborn fantasy series, and is reaching out to developers to try to make it happen.

Ever since George R.R. Martin worked with FromSoftware to make Elden Ring's lore, we always wondered why Brandon Sanderson hasn't done the same. It turns out that Sanderson actually consulted on a game called Moonbreaker, a strategy game with miniatures. But what about a big AAA game? Maybe, say, an RPG based on one of Sanderson's franchises?

In a recent blog post, Sanderson says that he's getting the attention of figures in the video games industry, but exact specifics remain unknown. Sanderson hasn't secured a contract deal for a product, and a game has yet to be greenlit.