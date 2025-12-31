Brandon Sanderson 'talking to some AAA developers' to make a Mistborn game

Brandon Sanderson wants to make a video game based on his Mistborn fantasy series, and is reaching out to developers to try to make it happen.
Ever since George R.R. Martin worked with FromSoftware to make Elden Ring's lore, we always wondered why Brandon Sanderson hasn't done the same. It turns out that Sanderson actually consulted on a game called Moonbreaker, a strategy game with miniatures. But what about a big AAA game? Maybe, say, an RPG based on one of Sanderson's franchises?
In a recent blog post, Sanderson says that he's getting the attention of figures in the video games industry, but exact specifics remain unknown. Sanderson hasn't secured a contract deal for a product, and a game has yet to be greenlit.
"I've started to get some real interest on the video game front, and I feel I'm finally getting established enough that we can make a Mistborn game happen.
"To that end, I've started talking to some AAA developers. This is at Step One only, but it's an encouraging one. These rights were tied up with the film rights for the last... oh, six~seven years, so I didn't get to test the market on them until recently.
"I'm trying to do things differently this time in an effort to retain control of my video game rights. I already have interest from some major players in the video game industry (who I like a lot).
"So if you are a decision maker at a AAA studio, or a major independent, and you've always wanted to make a Mistborn or Stormlight game... well, you would want to contact my reps now."