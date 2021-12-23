All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Stormlight Archive, Mistborn writer Brandon Sanderson is making a game

Best-selling fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson has been helping a studio work on a video game for the past 'several years'

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 23 2021 5:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

First George R.R. Martin helped with Elden Ring, now famed fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson is also helping another popular game studio make a new project.

Stormlight Archive, Mistborn writer Brandon Sanderson is making a game 555 | TweakTown.com

Brandon Sanderson is one of the most renowned fantasy writers in the business, having worked on The Wheel of Time and created multiple universes (or Cosmeres) with The Stormlight Archive, and Mistborn series of books. Now he's also helping write a video game.

Sanderson revealed that he's been working on a video game for the "past several years," but it won't be set in one of his franchises. The game is entirely new, similar to Elden Ring with George R.R. Martin's lore contributions. This means it's likely a brand new IP considering other established fantasy RPGs like Dragon Age (and even Elden Ring) all have their own established lore and fictional historical bases set in place.

"I've been working on a video game for several years, and I suspect it will be announced this year. So, commence speculation! (Note: it's not for one of my properties, but something new that I built with them. It's a game company many of you will have heard of, but probably not the one you're thinking about right now. Not that other one either.)," Sanderson said in a recent update.

What could it be? Only time will tell.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2021 at 5:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:brandonsanderson.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.