MSI's fleet of AIO liquid coolers: AMD AM5 ready for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

MSI announces that its entire AIO liquid cooler lineup in compatible with AMD's next-gen AM5 socket, new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 9:17 PM CDT
MSI has announced that its entire fleet of AIO liquid coolers are fully compatible with AMD's upcoming AM5 socket, which is where the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will call home.

MSI isn't the first -- Noctua has announced that pretty much every cooler they have is AM5-ready -- and they won't be the last to support the new AM5 socket with their existing products. AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be launching later this year, on the new AM5 socket (LGA 1718).

MSI explains: "AMD Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) is the next-generation socket designed to support next-generation Ryzen™ 7000 desktop processors (Zen 4). AMD Socket AM5 uses the same liquid cooler bracket as Socket AM4*. This allows you to upgrade to and enjoy AM5 without buying a new liquid cooler. *Requires motherboard's dedicated AMD Socket AM5 backplate".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

