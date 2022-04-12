MSI's fleet of AIO liquid coolers: AMD AM5 ready for Ryzen 7000 CPUs
MSI announces that its entire AIO liquid cooler lineup in compatible with AMD's next-gen AM5 socket, new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.
MSI has announced that its entire fleet of AIO liquid coolers are fully compatible with AMD's upcoming AM5 socket, which is where the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will call home.
MSI isn't the first -- Noctua has announced that pretty much every cooler they have is AM5-ready -- and they won't be the last to support the new AM5 socket with their existing products. AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be launching later this year, on the new AM5 socket (LGA 1718).
MSI explains: "AMD Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) is the next-generation socket designed to support next-generation Ryzen™ 7000 desktop processors (Zen 4). AMD Socket AM5 uses the same liquid cooler bracket as Socket AM4*. This allows you to upgrade to and enjoy AM5 without buying a new liquid cooler. *Requires motherboard's dedicated AMD Socket AM5 backplate".
