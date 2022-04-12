All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fortnite players raise $144 million for Ukrainian relief

Fortnite players have raised $144 million for Ukrainian relief, and Epic Games plans to donate the earnings to war-torn Ukraine.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 1:14 PM CDT
Prompted by Epic Games' donation campaign, Fortnite players have raised a whopping $144 million for Ukrainian relief through VBuck purchases.

Fortnite players raise 4 million for Ukrainian relief 22 | TweakTown.com
A bit ago, Epic announced that it would donate all Fortnite microtransaction proceeds made in a 3-week period to humanitarian groups to help war-torn Ukraine. Now the campaign has ended and gamers have helped generate a staggering $144 million in revenues and profits across all platforms.

Fortnite players raise $144 million for Ukrainian relief 23 | TweakTown.com

It's worth noting that the donation sum includes 100% of Xbox and PC revenues, whereas the 30% platform holder feeds have been deducted from Fortnite earnings on PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. Our records show that Fortnite traditionally makes around $297 million in revenues per month on all platforms, and earnings have undoubtedly spiked thanks to this donation campaign.

Based on our findings, the games industry has raised nearly $200 million for Ukraine with Epic's contribution making up the bulk of donations.

Fortnite players raise $144 million for Ukrainian relief 21 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

