Marvel Rivals to last '10 years and beyond,' NetEase confirms crossover events, promos, esports

NetEase management says that the company is prepared to support Marvel Rivals for '10 years and beyond' as it significantly cuts other investments.

NetEase is ready to support Marvel Rivals for the long run as the company simultaneously shutters studios and cancels other projects.

Gaming's new live service darling Marvel Rivals is doing incredibly well right now with over 40 million players to date. The game isn't without controversy though: despite the F2P shooter's mega success, NetEase laid off the Western team that worked on Marvel Rivals as part of its new restructuring plan (this same plan also saw NetEase cutting back investments in fledgling game studios and projects).

Now we have comments from NetEase on Marvel Rivals' performance and what's to come. The game has done so well that the billion-dollar Chinese games giant is ready to support Marvel Rivals for a full decade. Crossover events and promos are also coming, but we're not sure exactly what this means--will Rivals become the next Fortnite, or will the crossovers be in-universe?

In the Q&A portion of NetEase's Q4'24 earnings call, Vice President of Corporate Development Bill Pang said: