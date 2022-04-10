All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

Russia causes 'significant damage' to Ukrainian airbase after attack

Ukrainian officials have announced that Russia has attacked a military airbase located in eastern Ukraine, destroying weapons.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sun, Apr 10 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ukrainian officials have announced that Russia has launched an attack against a Ukrainian military airbase located in eastern Ukraine.

Russia causes 'significant damage' to Ukrainian airbase after attack 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the Ukrainian head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Lunin, Russia launched an attack against the Myrhorod Air Base located in central-eastern Ukraine, destroying a MiG-29 fighter jet and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said to the independent Russian news agency Interfax that the Russian attack also destroyed an ammunition depot and injured at least two individuals. The attacks from Russia in eastern Ukraine come after the Kremlin began to withdraw its forces from the surrounding regions around Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Now, Russia is focusing on eastern Ukraine and specifically the region around Donbas that's located on the eastern border.

According to Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba who spoke to NATO members on Thursday, the "battle for Donbas will remind you of the Second World War."

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/9/2022 at 7:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.