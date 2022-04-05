Matrix Awakens 'City Sample' Unreal Engine 5 free download announced

Epic Games absolutely blew my mind when I turned my PlayStation 5 on one morning, and got to experience their Unreal Engine 5-powered The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience... which is now available to download. Be warned: The Matrix Awakens UE5-powered "City Sample" is a huge 93GB download.

The Unreal Engine 5-powered "The City Sample" can be downloaded as a sample project, providing the city scene from The Matrix Awakens experience. You'll need to download Unreal Engine 5, which is a 20GB download on its own, and then The City Sample separately.

Epic Games explains: "The City Sample is a free downloadable sample project that reveals how the city scene from The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience was built. The project-which consists of a complete city with buildings, vehicles, and crowds of MetaHuman characters-demonstrates how we used new and improved systems in Unreal Engine 5 to create the experience. In addition to the complete sample, the content is available in separate packs, so you can download just the vehicles, for example".

I'm downloading it now and will see how it goes... pretty excited to load The Matrix -- in a way -- on my PC.