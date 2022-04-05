All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Matrix Awakens 'City Sample' Unreal Engine 5 free download announced

Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 8:01 PM CDT

Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 8:01 PM CDT
Epic Games absolutely blew my mind when I turned my PlayStation 5 on one morning, and got to experience their Unreal Engine 5-powered The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience... which is now available to download. Be warned: The Matrix Awakens UE5-powered "City Sample" is a huge 93GB download.

Matrix Awakens 'City Sample' Unreal Engine 5 free download announced 06 | TweakTown.com

The Unreal Engine 5-powered "The City Sample" can be downloaded as a sample project, providing the city scene from The Matrix Awakens experience. You'll need to download Unreal Engine 5, which is a 20GB download on its own, and then The City Sample separately.

Epic Games explains: "The City Sample is a free downloadable sample project that reveals how the city scene from The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience was built. The project-which consists of a complete city with buildings, vehicles, and crowds of MetaHuman characters-demonstrates how we used new and improved systems in Unreal Engine 5 to create the experience. In addition to the complete sample, the content is available in separate packs, so you can download just the vehicles, for example".

I'm downloading it now and will see how it goes... pretty excited to load The Matrix -- in a way -- on my PC.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

