NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS tech now available in Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5 developers can now use NVIDIA DLSS technology, with the DLSS plugin available for UE5 developers to download.

Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 8:22 PM CDT
NVIDIA has had some major shifts with DLSS over the last few days, with Deep Learning Super Sampling technology now supported in DOOM Eternal with new GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers.

The upgraded DLSS 2.2 was recently deployed in Rainbow Six Siege, and will soon be introduced into Red Dead Redemption 2 as well.

NVIDIA works with the biggest game developers in the world, and has been working closely with Epic Games on their next-gen Unreal Engine 5 technology. Unreal Engine 5 developers can now download the NVIDIA DLSS plugin, which will let them tweak DLSS for their games in-development and have huge performance increases thanks to DLSS.

Epic Games has its own internal Temporal Super Resolution (TSR) but we all know DLSS is far superior, especially DLSS 2.1 and now DLSS 2.2 let alone any further iterations of the upscaling technology.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

