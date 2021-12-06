All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo redefines what is real

Sony and Warner Bros. are planning a special Matrix experience powered by Epic's new Unreal Engine 5 on the PlayStation 5.

Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 10:22 AM CST
What is real? That's the question you'll be asking after watching this amazing Unreal Engine 5 tech demo.

New Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo redefines what is real

Epic's new Unreal Engine 5 is so powerful that it may defy the limits of reality--you know, what Neo does at his day job. Is it the spoon that's bending? Or is it us? Epic Games is taking advantage of the new Matrix Resurrections film release to showcase the true might of Unreal Engine 5 with an interactive tech demo featuring Neo and other characters from the Matrix series.

The free demo is called Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience and it's available for pre-download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

The teaser shows incredible next-gen animation and promises to deliver the "future of interactive storytelling and entertainment." The demo should be available when the Game Awards premieres on December 9.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

