All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

Vietnamese retailer uses NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs for crypto mining

What do you do with 100s of NVIDIA's RTX A4000 workstation GPUs? Throw them into a huge crypto mine, of course... right?!

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 9:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I know what I'd do if I had hundreds and hundreds of NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPUs laying around... put them to work in a GPU crypto mining farm... right?

Vietnamese retailer uses NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs for crypto mining 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Vietnamese retailer "Nyugen Cong PC" is proudly bragging that it has systems with 8 x NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPUs that are strictly being provided to crypto miners. The systems are mighty powerful, pushing out 500MH/s+ with the retailer saying that the RTX A4000-based systems are cheaper, and faster than the RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

The systems look absolutely beautiful, with the Vietnamese retailer doing some meticulous work on the systems... with NVIDIA's RTX A4000 workstation GPUs sitting there mining away. It's still weird that NVIDIA is able to hand out boxes and boxes of its workstation-ready GPUs and then see them being used in crypto mining farms... I don't know how it continues to happen, but this is just yet another story.

Vietnamese retailer uses NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs for crypto mining 07 | TweakTown.comVietnamese retailer uses NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs for crypto mining 08 | TweakTown.com
Vietnamese retailer uses NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs for crypto mining 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

PNY NVIDIA RTX A4000 Graphic Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1159.95
$1159.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2022 at 7:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.