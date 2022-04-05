Vietnamese retailer uses NVIDIA RTX workstation GPUs for crypto mining

What do you do with 100s of NVIDIA's RTX A4000 workstation GPUs? Throw them into a huge crypto mine, of course... right?!

I know what I'd do if I had hundreds and hundreds of NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPUs laying around... put them to work in a GPU crypto mining farm... right?

Vietnamese retailer "Nyugen Cong PC" is proudly bragging that it has systems with 8 x NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPUs that are strictly being provided to crypto miners. The systems are mighty powerful, pushing out 500MH/s+ with the retailer saying that the RTX A4000-based systems are cheaper, and faster than the RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

The systems look absolutely beautiful, with the Vietnamese retailer doing some meticulous work on the systems... with NVIDIA's RTX A4000 workstation GPUs sitting there mining away. It's still weird that NVIDIA is able to hand out boxes and boxes of its workstation-ready GPUs and then see them being used in crypto mining farms... I don't know how it continues to happen, but this is just yet another story.