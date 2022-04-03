Halo Infinite devs: 'We need more time to get details sorted'

Halo Infinite's development team 'needs more time to get the details sorted' but the community is very much tired of waiting.

A new Halo Waypoint blog post makes it clear that fans will be waiting quite some time for more Halo Infinite updates and news.

343i has been as transparent as possible regarding new Halo Infinite content. The studio announced that season 2 Lone Wolves is coming on May 3. Lone Wolves brings two new maps--Catalyst for arena and Breaker for BTB--and a handful of classic modes like multi-team and king of the hill are returning. Online campaign co-op has been delayed to "later in season 2". Other than those details, 343i doesn't have a whole lot of concrete info to share.

The latest Halo Waypoint post did two things: First, it relayed all the lessons 343i has learned from season 1 and the content coming in season 2. Secondly, the post pretty much told fans to get used to waiting.

Throughout the 6,959-word post, the team answers player feedback with a few typical responses: "we will be addressing it in a future update," and "it's a top priority." Like any live game, Halo Infinite is tough to manage and 343i is trying to continually evolve the game while also fixing it at the same time.

The bottom line is that Halo Infinite is very, very much a work in progress and 343i will not share news until they're ready.

343 Industries community director Brian "Ske7ch" Jarrard reinforces this sentiment with a Reddit post: