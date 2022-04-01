All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Spy chief says Russia's army is rebelling, shot down own plane

The director of a spy agency has said that Putin is being misled about the Ukraine war and that some Russian troops are rebelling.

Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 3:04 AM CDT
The head of the United Kingdom's spy agency has said that Putin is being misled about the Ukraine war and misjudged the situation.

According to the director for Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Sir Jeremy Fleming, who spoke at the Australian National University in Canberra on Thursday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has "massively misjudged the situation" in invading Ukraine and has underestimated the resistance that his army met. Additionally, Fleming said that Putin overestimated his abilities and didn't expect the economic consequences of his actions to be so severe.

The head of Britain's intelligence agency said that the agency has reports of Russian soldiers who are short of weapons, morale, and even rebelling against commanders by refusing to carry out orders which have led to them sabotaging their own equipment. Furthermore, Fleming said Russian troops have "even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft."

"The great irony is, of course, that through his actions, Putin has brought upon himself exactly what he was trying to avoid-a Ukraine with a renewed sense of nationhood, a NATO that is more united than ever, and a global coalition of nations that condemn his actions," said Fleming.

Fleming also said that Putin has been misled by his top generals and intelligence officials as they are "scared" of telling Putin the truth, according to an unnamed senior US intelligence official.

NEWS SOURCE:news.yahoo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

