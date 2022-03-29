All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Subnado, the world's smallest underwater scooter, is now here

The Waydoo Subnado is now the world's smallest, lightest, portable underwater scooter and is due to launch on Kickstarter soon.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Mar 29 2022 12:32 AM CDT
Waydoo is launching its new, portable underwater scooter through a Kickstarter campaign.

Named the Subnado, it is the world's smallest and lightest portable underwater scooter, weighing only 1.4 kilograms (~3.1 pounds) and is 38 centimeters (~15 inches) in length. The cylindrical aluminum body is six centimeters (~2.3 inches) in diameter, extending to seven centimeters (~2.8 inches) wide at the propeller guard.

Its profile allows it easily fit within a backpack and comes equipped with a 98Wh lithium-ion battery that will enable it to run for up to 56 minutes on a single charge. Compared to another underwater scooter, the Sublue Tini, the Subnado is 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) lighter and can run continuously for 11 more minutes. With its 100W PD fast charger, the Subnado takes 1.2 hours to charge.

Subnado, the world's smallest underwater scooter, is now here 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Waydoo Subnado achieves a maximum thrust of 6.5 kilograms (14.3 pounds), making it capable of propelling a diver weighing 65 kilograms (143.3 pounds) at 1.4 meters per second (5 kilometers per hour, or 3.1 miles per hour). For even more speed, divers can attach a Subnado to each hand to reach speeds of up to 2 meters per second.

Check out the product page to receive updates on the launch and more, here.

NEWS SOURCES:prnewswire.com, interestingengineering.com, youtube.com, comingsoon.higizmos.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

