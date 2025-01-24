All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Wife buys husband a $139 gaming muzzle to stop him screaming

The wife of a gamer husband has purchased him a $139 human muzzle designed to dampen the sound of any angry gaming outburst, but it wasn't worth the guilt.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A wife bought her gamer husband a $139 muzzle to reduce his loud gaming outbursts, but the guilt she felt wasn't worth the purchase.

Living with a gamer who is vocal about their exploits or defeats can be extremely tough, especially if your residence is on the smaller side. To solve this problem, perhaps consider buying a human muzzle for your significant other/family member.

Lauren Morton, an Associate Editor at PC Gamer deals with this problem as she outlines in her recent review of the Metadox Ombra. her husband is quite vocal on Discord when he is playing Rainbow Six Siege. Morton explains she came across the Metadox Ombra, a soundproof mask specifically designed for gamers, and jokingly suggested he should try it. To her surprise, he agreed, saying, "Sure, I'll do it". Morton writes in the review the Ombra "really does dampen sound to the degree advertised," but the price and the guilt aren't worth it.

The Metadox Ombra is priced at $139 and comes in two sizes, small and large. It comes equipped with a microphone port, a pair of wired earbuds, a 3.5mm splitter, and a second microphone enclosure for compatibility with an existing headset. Morton writes there is basically no setup for this gaming muzzle, and Metadox claims it can reduce 10-15dB at low frequencies and 20dB to 30dB at mid and high frequencies. Morton's testing verified these claims by Metadox, as her husband's vocals were reduced by an average of 20dB during his Rainbow Six gaming sessions.

As for how he sounds when wearing it, Morton writes that her husband sounds like shouting underwater, and while the shouting is significantly reduced, it can still be heard. If you are interested in learning more about the Metadox Ombra, check out Morton's full review for it here, or navigate to the Ombra website listing for it here.

NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

