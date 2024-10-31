All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Xbox console sales down 30%, hardware only represents 9% of Microsoft's gaming revenue

Xbox hardware revenues increase after two consecutive quarters of low sales, yet console sales only represent less than 10% of total quarterly earnings.

Xbox console sales down 30%, hardware only represents 9% of Microsoft's gaming revenue
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TLDR: Microsoft's Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 results show significant growth for the Xbox brand, with the games division earning $5.621 billion, primarily from content and services. Xbox hardware revenue decreased by 31% year-over-year, making up only 9% of total earnings.* Based on the content by Derek Strickland below.

Xbox hardware revenues decrease in the Q1'25 period and ultimately make up a small proportion of earnings.

Xbox console sales down 30%, hardware only represents 9% of Microsoft's gaming revenue 6
4

Microsoft recently reported its Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 results that showed significant year-over-year growth for the Xbox brand. The games division raked in a total of $5.621 billion during Q1, with content and services raking in about 91% of earnings during the quarter. This growth was driven by the recognition of Activision Blizzard King earnings which had not been previously included during last year's Q1 period ($3.919 billion revenue).

Hardware, on the other hand, made $532 million, or 9% of the total. That's a large -31% year-over-year decrease from a year ago's $758 million, but a substantial +54% raise in quarter-over-quarter revenues (Q4'24 delivered just $345 million in HW).

Xbox console sales down 30%, hardware only represents 9% of Microsoft's gaming revenue 5
4

Microsoft's upcoming Q2'25 period, which runs from October - December 2024, will be critical in both hardware and content & services revenues and may see spikes across both to reflect new first-party games and console variants.

The hardware drops are expected to continue through holiday, which is interesting and may indicate that Microsoft is reducing or has reduced console production in a bid to stabilize the losses of each system. Xbox hardware is produced and sold at a loss, and for Microsoft, the profit comes from game sales, services/subscriptions, and microtransactions.

It appears that Microsoft is attempting to reduce losses from unprofitable segments while boosting the more profitable, high-margin business like Xbox Game Pass and first-party game sales. Microsoft has meanwhile touted that the next generation of Xbox hardware will deliver the "largest technical leap" in console history.

Photo of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/31/2024 at 6:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.gcs-web.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles