RuneScape players revolt after Jagex raises subscription prices just two months after killing microtransactions

On the heels of what was considered to be a very positive change for the long-time-running MMORPG RuneScape, the removal of microtransactions, developer Jagex has found itself in hot water after announcing a price hike for its membership subscription.

Jagex outlined that it will raise RuneScape's monthly subscription price from $14 to $15, which will, in turn, increase the yearly subscription price from $99.48 to $131.88. Notably, this price hike comes just two months after Jagex announced it would remove microtransactions from the game, and less than two years after it previously announced a membership price hike. The new membership price will be announced on April 9, and it won't affect players who are already paying the previous membership price.

"Eligible Grandfather rate players will need an active recurring monthly Membership to retain their rate going forward. The ability for 12 Month Membership subscribers to switch between discounted-value 12 Month Membership and inactive Grandfather Rate memberships has also been discontinued. We will continue to offer a 14-day grace period to protect your Grandfathered rate in the event of a billing issue. However, your rate will not be preserved if you choose to unsubscribe [starting on] April 9th, 2026," Jagex's blog post reads

Additionally, Jagex is removing the 6-month subscription option. For players currently on a 6-month plan, they will need to choose between a monthly and a yearly subscription once their current subscription expires. Currently the official RuneScape subreddit is being filled with posts from players expressing their frustration at the price hike.