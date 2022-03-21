New PlayStation acquisition secures live service future

PlayStation has officially acquired Jade Raymond's new indie team Haven Studios in an effort to bolster its live service ambitious.

Sony wants to have 10 live service games on the market by 2026. Two of its latest buyouts have served this goal; First with the$3.6 billion purchase of Bungie, and now with its recent acquisition of Have Studios.

Formed in 2021 by industry veteran Jade Raymond (of Assassin's Creed fame), PlayStation had originally teamed up with Haven Studios to bring a new live game to its console platform. After a long courting process Sony today put a ring on it and officially purchased Haven Studios. According to SIE boss Herman Hulst, Haven Studios' new game is a "modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways."

Haven Studios lead Jade Raymond confirms the game is set in a new IP and will offer a AAA-level multiplayer experience:

"Our first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience with a vision to build a systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years."

"We've had the privilege of working closely with Haven this past year and have been impressed by the studio's growth and progress. So now, practically on the anniversary of when we made our partnership official, it's especially exciting to formally welcome them into the PlayStation family," Hulst said on the PlayStation Blog.