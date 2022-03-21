All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New PlayStation acquisition secures live service future

Sony Interactive Entertainment's latest acquisition of Haven Studios helps cement its ambitions of making new live service games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 21 2022 5:31 PM CDT
PlayStation has officially acquired Jade Raymond's new indie team Haven Studios in an effort to bolster its live service ambitious.

New PlayStation acquisition secures live service future 1 | TweakTown.com

Sony wants to have 10 live service games on the market by 2026. Two of its latest buyouts have served this goal; First with the$3.6 billion purchase of Bungie, and now with its recent acquisition of Have Studios.

Formed in 2021 by industry veteran Jade Raymond (of Assassin's Creed fame), PlayStation had originally teamed up with Haven Studios to bring a new live game to its console platform. After a long courting process Sony today put a ring on it and officially purchased Haven Studios. According to SIE boss Herman Hulst, Haven Studios' new game is a "modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways."

Haven Studios lead Jade Raymond confirms the game is set in a new IP and will offer a AAA-level multiplayer experience:

"Our first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience with a vision to build a systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years."

"We've had the privilege of working closely with Haven this past year and have been impressed by the studio's growth and progress. So now, practically on the anniversary of when we made our partnership official, it's especially exciting to formally welcome them into the PlayStation family," Hulst said on the PlayStation Blog.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

