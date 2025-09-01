Sony's live service shooter Fairgames loses its game director, Haven is still hiring new roles

The future of PlayStation's latest live service shooter Fairgames remains in question as Haven Studios loses the game director working on the FPS.

TL;DR: Sony's live service shooter Fairgames faces uncertainty after its director left Haven Studios, fueling cancellation rumors. Despite internal challenges and leadership changes, Sony has not confirmed cancellation. The company acknowledges struggles in its live service strategy but continues hiring and learning from past setbacks to improve future releases.

What's going on with Sony's live service shooter Fairgames? Curious developments arise when the game director on Fairgames leaves Haven Studios, leading to further speculation that the project could be cancelled.

Fairgames has lost its game director, as Daniel Drapeau has now joined WB Games Montreal as a creative director, possibly for the Batman developer's new DC-based live service game.

The status of Fairgames remains unclear, however Haven Studios is currently hiring 8 different job roles, including senior game designers, programmers, and artists.

So, did Sony actually cancel Fairgames?

It doesn't appear so, and the analyst who said that it had later clarified that he wasn't sure if Fairgames was scrapped or not. We do know that Haven Studios co-founder Jade Raymond left the group after Fairgames failed an internal review, indicating rocky development.

In all actuality, Sony's live service plans haven't gone all that well insofar as games lineup--Sony originally wanted to have 12 live service games released by March 2026. Some of these games have been cancelled, like the Last of Us live game, and others released to disastrous results, like the $200 million failure Concord.

Helldivers 2 has been an incredible hit for Sony's live service plans, but it was made by a third-party studio, Arrowhead, and not by Sony's internal first-party teams. Despite this, Sony is still raking in big revenues from Helldivers 2 game sales and monetization across PS5, PC, and now Xbox.

Sony executives have publicly acknowledged the issues with PlayStation's live games roadmap, with CFO Lin Tao saying: