Sony is buying Bungie, creators of Halo and Destiny

Sony is buying Bungie, the creators of Destiny and Halo for $3.6 billion, will now be part of PlayStation Studios banner.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 12:06 PM CST   |   Updated Mon, Jan 31 2022 12:15 PM CST
Sony is buying Bungie, the creators of Destiny and Halo.

Sony is buying Bungie, creators of Halo and Destiny

Sony is striking back with a megaton purchase of its own. Sony is buying Bungie, the original developers of Halo and the Destiny franchise for $3.6 billion.

Microsoft recently purchased Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion and ZeniMax in 2020 for $7.5 billion. In 2018, Bungie re-purchased the Destiny franchise from Activision-Blizzard and received a massive $100 million investment from Chinese juggernaut NetEase to fund its "bold new vision."

Bungie is currently working on new Destiny content as well as a brand new IP that may be live service related. The company has yet to formally reveal its newest in-development project, which may be related to its trademark of "Matter".

"In SIE, we have found a partner that fully supports us and wants to accelerate our vision of creating meaningful entertainment experiences that span generations, all while valuing the creative independence that is the heartbeat of Bungie," said Pete Parsons, CEO and Chairman, Bungie.

"We will continue pursuing our vision of one, unified Bungie community, building games that value our community and meet them wherever and however they choose to play. Both Bungie and SIE believe that game worlds are only the beginning of what our IP will become. Our original universes have immense potential and, with SIE's support, we will propel Bungie into becoming a global multi-media entertainment company dedicated to delivering on our creative vision."

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

