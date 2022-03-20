Netflix's new Tekken TV show looks epic, has fantastic animation

Netflix announces Tekken Bloodline, a new anime series that traces Jin Kazama's rise to the King of the Iron Fist Tournament.

Netflix has announced Tekken Bloodline, a new anime series that will delve deep into Jin Kazama's past.

The latest video games adaptation will jump into the Tekken series. Netflix is producing an animated series based on Bandai Namco's popular fighting franchise Tekken, complete with an early exploration of the Mishima family saga that has carried across decades' worth of games. No release date has been announced for Tekken Bloodline.

This isn't Tekken's first anime adaptation; the series was adapted into a motion picture in 1998 during the height of Tekken 3's massive success (and just a year before Tekken Tag's launch).

The show comes at an interesting time when Bandai Namco has confirmed it will transform its IPs into various metaverses, complete with transmedia content and interconnected video game experiences. The publisher is also likely working on the next Tekken installment following Tekken 7's landmark success.

Tekken characters that appear in the Bloodline trailer

Jun Kazama

Jin Kazama

Heihachi Mishima

Kazuya Mishima

Ogre

True Ogre

Paul Phoenix

King

Leroy Smith