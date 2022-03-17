Elden Ring is already getting new content and that's a great sign

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are bringing new content and features to Elden Ring and that's a great sign for continued support.

Elden Ring is a smash success with 12 million sales. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware and taking advantage of the spotlight by adding new content to the landmark RPG.

Yesterday's Elden Ring patch signals two big things: One, FromSoftware is committed to the game and should continue to roll out new content, and two, the core meta will shift and change similar to a live game. Patch 1.03 brought some big changes to the game by hamstringing endgame builds with heavy nerfs; Much to the vexation of Elden Ringers, the Tree Guardian Shield, Mimic tear, Hoarfrost Stomp, and the Sword of Shadow and Flame have all been downgraded and forced new shifts towards specific builds.

This creates an interesting flow and with the right adjustments of other gear--or the introduction of new items--FromSoft has created a unique kind of live game meta within what's mostly a communal singleplayer title. There's also tons of buffs to things like cracked pot throwables, boosted damage for other craftables like poison spraymist, and damage upgrades for the collapsing stars sorcery.

FromSoftware is watching and tracking what we're doing. That's a great sign for continued support.

The other half of the update added new content including a new NPC, new questlines, the ability to summon NPCs, and most importantly, the ability to mark an NPC's location on the map (you should still have a journal though).

Check below for full patch notes for v1.03:

Additional Elements Added

Added a function to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC.

Added NPC Jar-Bairn.

Added new quest phases for the following NPCs: Diallos/ Nepheli Loux/ Kenneth Haight/ Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.

Increased the number of patterns of objects player can imitate when using Mimic's Veil.

Added night background music for some open field area.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented summoned NPCs from taking damage in some boss battles.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining item after boss battle.

Fixed a bug that causes dialogue to be skipped when talking to NPCs and using custom key configurations.

Fixed a bug that causes the player to freeze when riding.

Fixed a bug that causes arcane to scale incorrectly for some weapons.

In situation where the player cannot obtain more than 2 talisman pouches, added talisman pouch to Twin Maiden Husks shop line up.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from warping to sites of grace from the map at the end of the game.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from moving to the next area after the battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to have incorrect scaling after strengthening.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to not use stat scaling.

Fixed hang-ups in certain occasions.

Fixed a bug which incorrectly displays multiplayer area boundary when playing online.

Fixed a bug that allows player to activate Erdtree Greatshield's weapon skill without absorbing an attack using a special combination of item and incantation.

Fixed a bug which causes Fire's Deadly Sin incantation to have different effect.

Fixed a bug with the Ash of War, Determination and Royal Knight's Resolve, where the damage buff will also apply to other weapons without that skill.

Adjusted the visual effect of Unseen Form spell.

Deleted the Ragged armor set from the game which was mistakenly obtainable in previous patch.

Fixed a bug that causes some hostile NPCs to drop Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect sound effect to play in some situations.

Fixed a bug which causes visual animation and hitboxes to not be displayed correctly on some maps.

Fixed bugs which causes incorrect visual and behavior for some enemies.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect stat parameter for some armor.

Text fixes.

Other performance improvement and bug fixes.

Balance Changes