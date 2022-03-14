All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

US officials say Russia asked China for help with the war in Ukraine

Numerous named US officials have told various outlets that Russia requested help from China with its invasion into Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 12:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

United States officials have claimed that Russia requested military support from China for its invasion into Ukraine.

US officials say Russia asked China for help with the war in Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com

The US senior officials have remained unnamed but spoke to multiple news outlets such as The New York Times, Fox, Washington Post, and CNN, claiming that Russia asked China for military and economic assistance to help its invasion into Ukraine. The Times asked the unnamed officials what type of weaponry Russia allegedly requested from China, to which the US officials declined to comment.

In response to these allegations from US senior officials, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu spoke to CNN and said that he's "never heard" of any request for aid from Russia, adding that "China is deeply concerned and grieved on the Ukraine situation. We sincerely hope that the situation will ease and peace will return at an early date."

Despite the comments made back in early February from Russia and China where both countries declared their friendship had "no limits", China hasn't shown support for Russia's invasion into Ukraine. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$13.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2022 at 10:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.