Hogwarts Legacy hits 40 million sales, one Harry Potter game has now outsold entire franchises

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the fastest-selling video games of all time with 40 million copies sold in less than three years.
WB Games today announced that Hogwarts Legacy has sold 40 million copies across consoles and PC, making it one of the best- and fastest-selling single titles in modern gaming history.
So how does Hogwarts stack up against other games? The single Harry Potter title has actually outsold some entire video game franchises that have been on the market for decades, including the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, Kingdom Hearts, Devil May Cry, and even Sony's Horizon franchise.
- Read more: WB Games may not have been valued in deal model for Netflix's $82.7 billion Warner Bros. bid
- Read more: Paramount offers $108 billion for Warner Bros, includes WB Games, Mortal Kombat, Harry Potter
- Gears of War (not current) - 40 million
- Hogwarts Legacy - 40 million
- Dark Souls - 40 million
- Horizon - 38 million
- Kingdom Hearts - 38 million
- The Last of Us (not current) - 37 million
- Devil May Cry - 37 million
- Payday (not current) - 36 million
- Cyberpunk 2077 - 35 million
- Spider-Man (not current) - 33 million
- Batman Arkham (not current) - 30 million
- Elden Ring - 30 million
- Dying Light - 30 million
- Like a Dragon - 30 million
The news comes as a strongly punctuated reminder of WB Games' value. The interactive entertainment division is included as part of Netflix's $80 billion+ bid for Warner Bros., and would see key franchises like Hogwarts/Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Batman, and Superman games being transferred to the purview of Netflix.
While Netflix says that it intends to keep Warner Bros. operations in their current status quo, meaning there aren't any disruptions like major layoffs planned for WB Games, Netflix management did spark ire with its controversial comments about the billion-dollar video games unit.
At the UBS Global conference, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters seemed to indicate that the company didn't actually attribute any value to WB Games as part of their $82 billion bid for Warner Bros:
"While they definitely have been doing some great work in the game space, we actually didn't attribute any value to that from the get-go because they're relatively minor compared to the grand scheme of things.
"Now, we are super excited, because some of those properties that they've built--Hogwarts is a great example of that--have been done quite well, and we think that we can incorporate that into what we're offering.
"They've got great studios and great folks working there. So we think that there's definitely an opportunity there. But just to be clear, we haven't built that into our deal model."
Hogwarts Legacy delivered $1 billion in sales revenue just months after release and remains the single best-selling game at WB Games.