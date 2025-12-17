Hogwarts Legacy hits 40 million sales, one Harry Potter game has now outsold entire franchises

Hogwarts Legacy has now sold over 40 million copies since launching in early 2023, outselling some franchises that have been on the market for decades.

TL;DR: Hogwarts Legacy has sold 40 million copies across consoles and PC in under three years, making it one of the fastest-selling and best-selling single video games in modern history. It has outperformed major franchises like Kingdom Hearts and Horizon, generating over $1 billion in revenue for WB Games.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the fastest-selling video games of all time with 40 million copies sold in less than three years.

WB Games today announced that Hogwarts Legacy has sold 40 million copies across consoles and PC, making it one of the best- and fastest-selling single titles in modern gaming history.

So how does Hogwarts stack up against other games? The single Harry Potter title has actually outsold some entire video game franchises that have been on the market for decades, including the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, Kingdom Hearts, Devil May Cry, and even Sony's Horizon franchise.

Gears of War (not current) - 40 million

Hogwarts Legacy - 40 million

Dark Souls - 40 million

Horizon - 38 million

Kingdom Hearts - 38 million

The Last of Us (not current) - 37 million

Devil May Cry - 37 million

Payday (not current) - 36 million

Cyberpunk 2077 - 35 million

Spider-Man (not current) - 33 million

Batman Arkham (not current) - 30 million

Elden Ring - 30 million

Dying Light - 30 million

Like a Dragon - 30 million

The news comes as a strongly punctuated reminder of WB Games' value. The interactive entertainment division is included as part of Netflix's $80 billion+ bid for Warner Bros., and would see key franchises like Hogwarts/Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Batman, and Superman games being transferred to the purview of Netflix.

While Netflix says that it intends to keep Warner Bros. operations in their current status quo, meaning there aren't any disruptions like major layoffs planned for WB Games, Netflix management did spark ire with its controversial comments about the billion-dollar video games unit.

At the UBS Global conference, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters seemed to indicate that the company didn't actually attribute any value to WB Games as part of their $82 billion bid for Warner Bros:

"While they definitely have been doing some great work in the game space, we actually didn't attribute any value to that from the get-go because they're relatively minor compared to the grand scheme of things. "Now, we are super excited, because some of those properties that they've built--Hogwarts is a great example of that--have been done quite well, and we think that we can incorporate that into what we're offering. "They've got great studios and great folks working there. So we think that there's definitely an opportunity there. But just to be clear, we haven't built that into our deal model."

Hogwarts Legacy delivered $1 billion in sales revenue just months after release and remains the single best-selling game at WB Games.