Bungie may have as many as 4 new projects in the works

Bungie could be working on as many as four new projects, including Destiny 2 expansions, new IP, and multiple unannounced games.

New job listings indicate that Bungie could have as many as 4 new projects in the works.

Bungie is currently ramping up its work force for multiple projects. While nothing's been officially announced, sometimes we can glean info based on job listings. An examination of Bungie's current job openings may set the stage for what's to come. This is by no means official confirmation and there's a chance we're wrong about the number.

Right now the Destiny developer has a massive 113 open positions available across all disciplines, from programming, art, audio, accounting, and brand management. A cursory glance shows Bungie is developing new IP, possible new Destiny 2 content, and unannounced games--all of which may be in development separately and/or in tandem with one another.

1. Incubation Project(s)

Bungie is hiring 29 positions related to unannounced games. Of these, 13 of which are for Bungie's incubation teams, which aren't technically categorized as "Unannounced Projects" on the job board.

This is an important distinction that likely relates to the game (or games) being in pre-production phases, whereas the unannounced titles may be in production phases of development--or at least farther along than incubation.

Game development typically follows a timeline that looks like this:

Incubation -> Pre-production/planning -> Full production -> Release

This separation could delineate incubation titles from unannounced projects, indicating they are two separate things (however there are 2 job listings categorized as both unannounced projects and incubation).

One specific Test Lead job listing as part of the Unannounced Project category directly mentions incubation:

"As a Test Lead joining our incubation efforts early in development, you will coordinate and execute your owned feature's coverage by collaborating with cross-discipline peers throughout all phases of development including post-ship."

Also, another Associate Gameplay Engineer says one of these incubation projects is an "online sandbox game unlike anything Bungie has ever created."

2. New IP

Bungie has been working on new IP for a while now. Past job listings indicate the new IP will be a live service game with a fluctuating in-game economy.

The studio has 8 job listings that directly mention new IP. All of these job listings are marked in the Unannounced Projects category. Some games in the Unannounced Projects category do not mention new IP directly, which possibly indicates their being part of Destiny 2 content expansions.

The listings also mention New IP as part of the incubation teams, so there's probably a lot of overlap here and it's possible the new IPs are in incubation phases.

However, previous job listings suggest there are two possible new IPs in the works:

Some incubation team job listings don't mention new IP, though, so there could be 2 new IPs and 1 separate incubation project.

Bear in mind that game development is always in flux and these projects can morph and change.

3. New Destiny Content

Bungie is also developing new Destiny content as part of its unannounced project category (which shouldn't be a surprise).

The Destiny Universe Concept Lead strongly indicates the franchise will carry forward and Bungie has said Destiny 3 isn't happening.

Plus there's a job listing for a Product Manager - Unannounced Project that may confirm Destiny is officially coming to China in some form via external partners and outsourced development teams.

"Bungie is seeking a Product Manager to support external partners working with the Destiny IP. ...You will maintain the quality and consistency of the Destiny IP while giving our partners enough freedom to meet the needs of their players and market."

This job listing also requires candidates to visit China:

Willingness to travel to China and host visits from partner teams on a regular cadence (likely every 2-3 months after restrictions are lifted)

Chinese (Mandarin) language skills

4. New Self-Published Titles

Bungie wants to self-publish its own games and is opening a new studio in Amsterdam that will focus on publishing. This particular section likely includes incubation and new IP and isn't necessarily a separate project on its own, but I thought it was worth including to highlight Bungie's plans.

To be clear, the four projects may be: 2 new IP, incubation project(s), and Destiny 2 content. Remember that this isn't exact and it's possible the new IPs are included in incubation and aren't separate from it.

As for self-publishing, Bungie has established its own division devoted to publishing that's led by the Executive Producer of Self-Publishing.

A recent Senior Producer, Publishing job listing confirms one of Bungie's new IPs will be self-published:

The Bungie Publishing Team are currently seeking a seasoned Senior Producer to manage the publishing of bringing a new game to market. In this role, you will partner closely with new IP publishing and development teams to align on cross-team priorities with a focus on marketing initiatives.

I'd like to reiterate that these projects may be intertwined and not separate with one another. The vernacular seems to indicate that new IP is part of incubation games, and both new IP and incubation games are included in Unannounced Projects.

New Destiny 2 content would also be considered part of Unannounced Projects, too.

Wrap-Up

Bungie says it wants to release multiple new games by 2025. The studio is ramping its teams to make this happen. Remember that Sony plans to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion. Sony also wants to have at least 10 live service games on the market by 2026. Bungie's plans overlap with Sony's live service ambitions, and it's highly likely that all of Bungie's new projects are online-based GaaS titles.

There's a lot of information to parse from these job listings and remember nothing is a 100% exact science.

