New Batman multiplayer game Gotham Knights coming October 2022

Gotham Knights, the new Batman game where Bruce Wayne is actually dead, will release this October.

After years of waiting, gamers finally have a release date for its gritty and visceral open-world action RPG Gotham Knights. The two-player co-op game will release on October 25, 2022 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Gotham Knights features four different playable knights including Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin, each with their own special abilities, gear, and character roles. The game features distinct RPG elements with elemental affinities, health bars, stamina, adds, and huge boss fights against iconic villains like Mr. Freeze and Talons directly adapted from the Court of Owls comics.

The story arc is quite dramatic. Batman is dead and the Bat Family must bring order back to Gotham City while uncovering a nefarious threat from the shadows, unraveling the mysteries of the Court of Owls and the city itself.

