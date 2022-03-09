All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

New Batman multiplayer game Gotham Knights coming October 2022

Warner Bros. Montreal's new co-op multiplayer Batman game Gotham Knights finally gets a release date for the holiday 2022 quarter.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 11:54 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Gotham Knights, the new Batman game where Bruce Wayne is actually dead, will release this October.

New Batman multiplayer game Gotham Knights coming October 2022 75 | TweakTown.com

After years of waiting, gamers finally have a release date for its gritty and visceral open-world action RPG Gotham Knights. The two-player co-op game will release on October 25, 2022 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Gotham Knights features four different playable knights including Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin, each with their own special abilities, gear, and character roles. The game features distinct RPG elements with elemental affinities, health bars, stamina, adds, and huge boss fights against iconic villains like Mr. Freeze and Talons directly adapted from the Court of Owls comics.

The story arc is quite dramatic. Batman is dead and the Bat Family must bring order back to Gotham City while uncovering a nefarious threat from the shadows, unraveling the mysteries of the Court of Owls and the city itself.

Read Also: New Batman Gotham Knights game: Everything you need to know

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2022 at 12:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.