New Batman Gotham Knights game: Everything you need to know

WB Montreal finally unveiled Gotham Knights, their new two-player Batman game. We take a closer look at the new details and outline what you need to know.

Batman isn't playable, includes four playable Bat Family characters

For the first time in a long time, the new Batman game won't star Batman. In fact, Batman is dead in the game. Gotham Knights stars four other characters from the bat family--Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin--and focuses on a "dynamic, interactive" Gotham City that's constantly changing and reacting to your decisions and what villains are doing.

It's basically set up to be a big interactive movie. For example, Mr. Freeze blankets Gotham in ice, changing the roads and the environments completely. This kind of thing can happen depending on which villain your fighting. The storyline is set in arcs, and Gotham is reactive and alive.

It's not a live service game

Gotham Knights isn't a live service game, but it does have GaaS-style elements.

Think of it more as a new Arkham series with two-player co-op. It's primarily a feature-length type of experience instead of an always-evolving live game with tons of content and updates. That's not to say it won't get those kinds of updates, but the game is clearly not built around extensive online multiplayer. The two-player focus tells us that engagement strategies won't be the same as something like, say, Destiny, which is predicated on deep social play.

This is a more premium experience with big setpieces, storylines, and no-doubt lots of collectibles. It can be played entirely singleplayer.

That being said, enemies do have levels, there's huge open areas to fight in, and you progress like a live game.

Classic enemies return, but Court of Owls are in

Mr. Freeze was shown off, and Two-Face was teased in recent promos. The Court of Owls will be the main villain syndicate, and their fearsome Talons will hunt down the Bat Family.

There's been no confirmation of the rumored Nemesis-like system and there's still lots of supervillains to be announced.

Expect some sort of monetization

WB Games likes monetization, and just because Gotham Knights isn't a GaaS-type game, doesn't mean it won't have in-game purchases. We're not exactly sure to what extent the microtransactions will have, but expect at least customized cosmetics and suits.

The trailers show various customized suits and the press releases also mention upgradable suits.

RPG mechanics, upgrades, level ups, more

Like previous Arkham games, Gotham Knights will have upgrades, customization, abilities, and level ups. We didn't get any actual info on the upgrade systems and what's included, but throughout the gameplay we see XP accruing and Batgirl even levels up.

There's tons of verticality and freeform traversal

Each character has their own ways to move about. Batgirl can hookshot onto ledges and areas with a grappling hook, whereas other characters like Robin and Red Hood can use the Justice League's satellites to teleport around. Nightwing can parkour and run on walls.

In the gameplay sequence, Batgirl scales a huge building with her grappling hook.

The environments are layered in a way where freeform exploration is encouraged for both basic curiosity and uncovering secrets and tactical combat.

You can use stealth like Arkham games

You don't have to fight your way through areas in Gotham Knights. You can also use stealth to avoid conflict altogether. Two players can approach areas differently in online co-op and also converge on enemies in similar ways.

Combat is fluid, fast, and chaotic

There's an emphasis on action, dodging, and smart use of your special abilities in Gotham Knights. Combat looks much faster-paced than Arkham games, but that also depends on which character you're using.

Red Hood, for example, has more powerful attacks, whereas Batgirl's attacks are more swift and agile. Each character also has their own gadgets and special abilities.

Batcycles are in

This is something we reported about long ago, but it's great to see the bat cycle is returning. We don't know if there's any other vehicles included.

Coming to next-gen and current-gen consoles in 2021

Gotham Knights releases 2021 on PS4, Xbox One and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

There's been no talk about next-gen optimizations, but the content shown seems to reflect PC-level builds that could illustrate next-gen console-style capabilities, including no loading times and massively boosted environments.

Below you can find a ton of info taken from the official fact sheet and press releases.