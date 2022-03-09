NASA astronaut takes aim at head of Russia's space agency

A NASA astronaut has joined other NASA astronauts in taking aim at the head of Russia's space agency over his recent comments.

The leader of Roscosmos, Russia's equivalent to NASA, has been the target of former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman who critized Russia's space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin over his comments amid Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Rogozin is no stranger to making outlandish comments on social media, as the Roscosmos head recently threatened to crash the ISS into the US over the sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion.

The comments from Rogozin have caused international partners to pull out of relationships with the Russian space agency, which is essentially jeopardizing any futurespace exploration-ties between Russia and prominent space-advancing countries. Additionally, Rogozin has warned that if any Russian satellites are hacked or infiltrated that it is "a reason to go to war" with those who organized the attack.

