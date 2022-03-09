All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russian's can no longer get Starbucks or McDonald's, here's why

Russian citizens can no longer go out and get a nice cup of Starbucks coffee or go to a McDonald's restaurant for a meal.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 1:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In response to Russia's invasion into Ukraine, two massive global brands have halted service throughout Russia.

Russian's can no longer get Starbucks or McDonald's, here's why 02 | TweakTown.com

According to reports from ABC, McDonald's has announced it will temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants across Russia, in an effort to show its support for the Ukrainian people and its stance on Russia's recent decisions. McDonald's employs 62,000 individuals across its 847 stores and has announced it will continue to pay the salaries of all of its employee's.

McDonald's isn't the only global brand that is halting service across Russia, as Starbucks recently announced it will also be taking a stand against Russia by temporarily closing at least 100 Starbucks cafes and suspending all shipments of its products. According to Starbucks' announcement the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia that depend on Starbucks for their livelihood will continue to be supported by the Kuwait-based Alshaya Group.

Following McDonald's announcement of its suspension of business, other prominent global brands such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also announced a suspension of business throughout the country.

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," Coca-Cola said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve."

"As a food and beverage company, now more than ever we must stay true to the humanitarian aspect of our business," PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta wrote in a memo to employees.

Read more: Russian official drops warnings, says this is 'a reason to go to war'

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 11:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.