Watch the Halo TV show for cheap with this amazing Paramount+ deal

Prepare for the upcoming Halo TV series with this ultra-cheap Paramount+ subscription promo for $2/month for the first 3 months.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 11:29 AM CST
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 11:29 AM CST

Gear up, Spartan! Catch the new Halo TV series on Paramount+ for just $2 a month.

Watch the Halo TV show for cheap with this amazing Paramount+ deal 535 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Halo TV series will premiere March 24 exclusively on Paramount+, and luckily the streamer is having a special promotion that steeply discounts monthly prices. Paramount is celebrating its one-year anniversary for the service and has dropped subscription costs to just $1/month for 3 months (or $2/month for commercial-free, which I highly suggest over the ad-based version). To get started, click here.

This promotion works even if you have already tried Paramount+ and I was able to re-activate and use the promo on an old existing account that I cancelled months ago.

Watch the Halo TV show for cheap with this amazing Paramount+ deal 7574 | TweakTown.com

The Halo TV series will diverge from the beloved video game series in an alternate timeline. Mainstays like Master Chief, Cortana, and Dr. Halsey will be in the show, but an all-new cast of Spartans dubbed Silver Team will be the main stars. The show will chronicle multiple events including the deadly insurrectionist wars and the Human-Covenant War that ignited the stars with chaos and fury.

"We're referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon, and both protecting core canon and protecting the television story. And by that I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other," 343 Industries' Kiki Wolfkill said of the show.

Halo franchise development director Frank O'Connor had this to say about the show:

"The show certainly is built on the shoulders of Halo's canonical giants. The history, the aesthetic, the narrative underpinnings, and so on, are all directly aligned with, inspired by, based on, or aligned with existing Halo stuff.

"These are two different narratives [the games and the show], but they are profoundly connected by the same DNA and the intention is to keep making the two the best they can be, not to distract from, avoid, or ape each other. But they are both distinctly Halo and those opportunities are boundless."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

