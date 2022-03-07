Cyberpunk 2077's amazing character models showcased in eye-opening vid

Cyberpunk 2077's in-game character models get celebrated in this impressive new graphical showcase video.

Performance issues aside, there's one thing most of us can agree on: CD Projekt RED created one of the best-looking PC games of all time with Cyberpunk 2077 (especially in 8K resolution, as shown by TweakTown's own Anthony Garreffa).

A new video from YouTuber Ultraclocked highlights Cyberpunk 2077's incredibly detailed NPCs and character models featured throughout Night City. The result is a dazzling visual treat that closely inspects the fine grain details of the characters from their faces, eyes, and hair to the fluid animations and lighting effects.

The up-close-and-personal look really exposes the talent and care of CD Projekt RED's development team. It's the small things that matter most for immersion and if the devs have done their job right, you may not always notice just how much detail is placed in background NPCs--everything just kind of comes together.