Cyberpunk 2077's amazing character models showcased in eye-opening vid

CD Projekt RED's amazing in-game character models from Cyberpunk 2077 get showcased in this impressive in-game footage on PC.

Published Mon, Mar 7 2022 5:29 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077's in-game character models get celebrated in this impressive new graphical showcase video.

Performance issues aside, there's one thing most of us can agree on: CD Projekt RED created one of the best-looking PC games of all time with Cyberpunk 2077 (especially in 8K resolution, as shown by TweakTown's own Anthony Garreffa).

A new video from YouTuber Ultraclocked highlights Cyberpunk 2077's incredibly detailed NPCs and character models featured throughout Night City. The result is a dazzling visual treat that closely inspects the fine grain details of the characters from their faces, eyes, and hair to the fluid animations and lighting effects.

The up-close-and-personal look really exposes the talent and care of CD Projekt RED's development team. It's the small things that matter most for immersion and if the devs have done their job right, you may not always notice just how much detail is placed in background NPCs--everything just kind of comes together.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

