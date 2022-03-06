Samsung's new LPDDR5X official: ready for Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile

Samsung unveils its new LPDDR5X RAM on its 14nm node, ready for 7.5Gbps and will be used on Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile platforms.

Samsung has officially validated its LPDDR5X memory for Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, where the new high-performance, low-power memory will be used in mobile devices, automotive chips, data centers, and more.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM is prepped for super-high-res video (4K 120FPS, 8K 60FPS, and more) as well as AI features in next-gen devices around the corner. Samsung's new LPDDR5X memory is made on their in-house 14nm process node.

Samsung is clocking its new LPDDR5X at up to 7.5Gbps, which is a 20% bump over the LPDDR5 (non-X) which has up to 6.4Gbps of bandwidth. This additional 20% performance will allow new high-performance devices that are a decent leap in performance over the current flagship mobile devices.

Jinman Han, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics explains: "The successful validation of our LPDDR5X solution for Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon mobile platforms is a testament to our leadership in DRAM technology. We expect applications for this high-performance, low-power memory to extend beyond smartphones into the data center, PC and automotive, enabling more devices and systems to run with greater efficiency".