All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA closes can of whoop ass in Russia, halts sales over Ukraine

NVIDIA joins AMD and Intel in halting sales to Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, meaning no more GeForce GPUs for Russians.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Mar 5 2022 10:36 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has now halted sales of its products to Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, joining the likes of its competitors AMD and Intel.

NVIDIA closes can of whoop ass in Russia, halts sales over Ukraine 519 | TweakTown.com

An NVIDIA spokesperson confirmed the news to PCMag, but they didn't have any reasoning behind it. It's more of a "yeah, we're not selling our gear to them anymore" kind of thing. I'm not going to get into the politics of it all, as that's not our place to report on these things at TweakTown, but NVIDIA is a big deal -- so too is AMD and Intel -- and now, no more GeForce GPUs for Russian gamers.

The NVIDIA spokesperson said: "We are not selling into Russia".

From here, it's going to be nigh-impossible for PC builders and retailers to secure PC hardware... AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and others are now halting sales into Russia. This means gamers and PC enthusiasts in Russia are going to have to stick with what they've got for now, and with the way, it's going for a while, possibly forever.

Buy at Amazon

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X 12GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2246.99
$2258.99$2649.99$2699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2022 at 9:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:in.pcmag.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.