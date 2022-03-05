NVIDIA closes can of whoop ass in Russia, halts sales over Ukraine

NVIDIA joins AMD and Intel in halting sales to Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, meaning no more GeForce GPUs for Russians.

NVIDIA has now halted sales of its products to Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, joining the likes of its competitors AMD and Intel.

An NVIDIA spokesperson confirmed the news to PCMag, but they didn't have any reasoning behind it. It's more of a "yeah, we're not selling our gear to them anymore" kind of thing. I'm not going to get into the politics of it all, as that's not our place to report on these things at TweakTown, but NVIDIA is a big deal -- so too is AMD and Intel -- and now, no more GeForce GPUs for Russian gamers.

The NVIDIA spokesperson said: "We are not selling into Russia".

From here, it's going to be nigh-impossible for PC builders and retailers to secure PC hardware... AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and others are now halting sales into Russia. This means gamers and PC enthusiasts in Russia are going to have to stick with what they've got for now, and with the way, it's going for a while, possibly forever.