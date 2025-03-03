All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

NVIDIA and Broadcom are reportedly running manufacturing tests on Intel's new 18A process

NVIDIA and Broadcom are running manufacturing tests with Intel and its new 18A process node, with AMD still thinking about using Intel's 18A process.

NVIDIA and Broadcom are reportedly running manufacturing tests on Intel's new 18A process
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA and Broadcom are testing Intel's new 18A process node, indicating potential confidence in Intel's semiconductor capabilities. These tests, not previously reported, suggest possible future manufacturing contracts with Intel Foundry Services. While TSMC remains a leader, Intel's advancements could attract major clients like NVIDIA, Broadcom, and possibly AMD.

NVIDIA and Broadcom are reportedly running manufacturing tests on Intel's new 18A process node, showing some much-needed early confidence for the company and its semiconductor business.

NVIDIA and Broadcom are reportedly running manufacturing tests on Intel's new 18A process 37
2

In a new report from Reuters, we're hearing that the two tests haven't been reported previously, and indicate that the companies are moving closer to the decision of whether they'll commit hundreds of millions of dollars worth of manufacturing contracts to Intel Foundry Services (IFS).

NVIDIA and MediaTek are TSMC customers, so winning these two chip giants over would be a huge deal for Intel, while its main CPU competitor in AMD, is "also evaluating whether Intel's 18A manufacturing process is suitable for its needs but it was unclear if it had sent test chips through the factory".

TSMC is the global semiconductor leader, but with Intel 18A the US chip giant is catching up with these new tests by NVIDIA and Broadcom using its 18A process which is made up by a series of technologies and techniques developed over the last few years, capable of making AI chips and other complex high-end chips for the likes of NVIDIA, Broadcom, AMD, and others.

The tests aren't being conducted on complete chip designs, but rather aimed at working out the behavior and capabilities of Intel's new 18A process. Chip designers sometimes buy wafers to test specific components of a chip to work out any kinks before committing to producing an expensive, full design at full volume.

An Intel spokesperson told Reuters: "We don't comment on specific customers but continue to see strong interest and engagement on Intel 18A across our ecosystem".

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

