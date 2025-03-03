NVIDIA and Broadcom are running manufacturing tests with Intel and its new 18A process node, with AMD still thinking about using Intel's 18A process.

NVIDIA and Broadcom are reportedly running manufacturing tests on Intel's new 18A process node, showing some much-needed early confidence for the company and its semiconductor business.

In a new report from Reuters, we're hearing that the two tests haven't been reported previously, and indicate that the companies are moving closer to the decision of whether they'll commit hundreds of millions of dollars worth of manufacturing contracts to Intel Foundry Services (IFS).

NVIDIA and MediaTek are TSMC customers, so winning these two chip giants over would be a huge deal for Intel, while its main CPU competitor in AMD, is "also evaluating whether Intel's 18A manufacturing process is suitable for its needs but it was unclear if it had sent test chips through the factory".

TSMC is the global semiconductor leader, but with Intel 18A the US chip giant is catching up with these new tests by NVIDIA and Broadcom using its 18A process which is made up by a series of technologies and techniques developed over the last few years, capable of making AI chips and other complex high-end chips for the likes of NVIDIA, Broadcom, AMD, and others.

The tests aren't being conducted on complete chip designs, but rather aimed at working out the behavior and capabilities of Intel's new 18A process. Chip designers sometimes buy wafers to test specific components of a chip to work out any kinks before committing to producing an expensive, full design at full volume.

An Intel spokesperson told Reuters: "We don't comment on specific customers but continue to see strong interest and engagement on Intel 18A across our ecosystem".