Dungeon Siege is back, but fans are very disappointed

Dungeon Siege is back...but many fans would prefer it stay dead.

After ten long years, Square Enix has finally resurrected Dungeon Siege. Well...sort of. Dungeon Siege will be joining metaverse platform The Sandbox complete with NFT real estate and characters.

Here's how it works: The Sandbox is basically a world complete with landmasses and countries. These regions are called LAND and can be purchased as digital NFTs--gamers can buy in-game land. Some countries are owned by, say, Atari, and others are reserved for franchises like The Walking Dead. Square Enix will have its own LAND patch where it will host Dungeon Siege-themed content, including skins, characters, and cosmetics.

The Sandbox users will also be able to create their own custom adventures with built-in game-building tech.

It's unclear how the content will be priced, but this partnership is proof of Square Enix's desire to enter the NFT market. The president of the Final Fantasy maker, Yosuke Matsuda, says the company may develop a "robust entry" in the blockchain market.

The Dungeon Siege collaboration seems to be a toe-dip into the speculative NFT/metaverse sphere.