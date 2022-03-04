All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dungeon Siege is back, but fans are very disappointed

Square Enix has resurrected the old Dungeon Siege brand, but fans are incredibly disappointed with the new business move.

Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 11:26 AM CST
Dungeon Siege is back...but many fans would prefer it stay dead.

After ten long years, Square Enix has finally resurrected Dungeon Siege. Well...sort of. Dungeon Siege will be joining metaverse platform The Sandbox complete with NFT real estate and characters.

Here's how it works: The Sandbox is basically a world complete with landmasses and countries. These regions are called LAND and can be purchased as digital NFTs--gamers can buy in-game land. Some countries are owned by, say, Atari, and others are reserved for franchises like The Walking Dead. Square Enix will have its own LAND patch where it will host Dungeon Siege-themed content, including skins, characters, and cosmetics.

The Sandbox users will also be able to create their own custom adventures with built-in game-building tech.

It's unclear how the content will be priced, but this partnership is proof of Square Enix's desire to enter the NFT market. The president of the Final Fantasy maker, Yosuke Matsuda, says the company may develop a "robust entry" in the blockchain market.

The Dungeon Siege collaboration seems to be a toe-dip into the speculative NFT/metaverse sphere.

The collaboration comprises two complementary parts.

The first will deliver a Dungeon Siege LAND on Square Enix's estate with interactive RPG experiences players can enjoy while learning best practices for constructing Dungeon Siege adventures.

The second will make Dungeon Siege voxel characters and items available for players and creators to incorporate into their unique experiences using The Sandbox's free VoxEdit and Game Maker no code creation tools.

NEWS SOURCE:gamespress.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

