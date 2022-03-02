All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA DLSS source code leaked, hackers could force DLSS open source

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is in the crosshairs of hackers, with DLSS source code now leaked.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 9:08 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The ongoing NVIDIA issues are surely causing massive meetings inside of Team Green, with the cyber attack now seeing the DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) source code being leaked... and that's not the worst of it.

NVIDIA DLSS source code leaked, hackers could force DLSS open source 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA has kept its magic DLSS technology close to its chest, and while this is good for the company, its competitors -- AMD and Intel -- have their similar upscaling tech being open source. NVIDIA hasn't pushed into the world of open-source with DLSS, but hackers might actually force their hands.

DLSS beats the pants off of FSR (AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution) and even more so with DLSS 2.2 and DLSS 2.3 if the games support it, because when they do... NVIDIA reigns supreme by a (very) long shot. But now that the DLSS source code is out in the wild, it could end in a ball of blames for NVIDIA as their secret sauce is out in the nude.

This is a pretty big deal, so as things happen I'll report it -- for now, what are your thoughts on NVIDIA's secret DLSS technology out in the wild because of hackers?

NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.