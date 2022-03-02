NVIDIA DLSS source code leaked, hackers could force DLSS open source
NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is in the crosshairs of hackers, with DLSS source code now leaked.
The ongoing NVIDIA issues are surely causing massive meetings inside of Team Green, with the cyber attack now seeing the DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) source code being leaked... and that's not the worst of it.
NVIDIA has kept its magic DLSS technology close to its chest, and while this is good for the company, its competitors -- AMD and Intel -- have their similar upscaling tech being open source. NVIDIA hasn't pushed into the world of open-source with DLSS, but hackers might actually force their hands.
DLSS beats the pants off of FSR (AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution) and even more so with DLSS 2.2 and DLSS 2.3 if the games support it, because when they do... NVIDIA reigns supreme by a (very) long shot. But now that the DLSS source code is out in the wild, it could end in a ball of blames for NVIDIA as their secret sauce is out in the nude.
This is a pretty big deal, so as things happen I'll report it -- for now, what are your thoughts on NVIDIA's secret DLSS technology out in the wild because of hackers?
