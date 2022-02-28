All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Twisted Metal TV show: Post-apocalyptic comedy coming to NBC's Peacock

NBC's Peacock streamer issues show order for live action Twisted Metal TV series with starring Marvel's Falcon, Anthony Mackie.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 28 2022 6:11 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's Twisted Metal TV show adaptation will premiere on NBC's Peacock streaming service, Deadline reports.

Twisted Metal TV show: Post-apocalyptic comedy coming to NBC's Peacock 6663 | TweakTown.com

The new Twisted Metal TV show will be a rip-roaring comedy with Marvel star Anthony Mackie (Falcon) leading the cast and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith penning the series. NBC has ordered a season to bolster its Peacock streamer, and Sony's own PlayStation Productions and Pictures divisions are teaming up with Universal Television to produce.

The show is set in the familiar Mad Max-ian post-apocalyptic world established by the original games, and will feature iconic characters like Sweet Tooth. It's possible the series will release at the same time as the new Twisted Metal game that's currently in development.

This latest transmedia push sees Sony refocusing its previous myopic view on IP development. Sony traditionally has kept its valuable games IP close to its PS4 ecosystem but has ventured outside with significant transmedia productions through its PlayStation Productions line. Sony has since released the Uncharted feature length film starring Tom Holland and is working with HBO on an adaptation of The Last of Us.

Sony also plans to create live action adaptations of Bungie's Destiny series.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2022 at 5:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.