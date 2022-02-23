All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Artist explodes $250K Lamborghini to make NFTs that protest crypto

An artist has blown up a Lamborghini to create a collection of NFTs that protest cryptocurrency's 'get-rich-quick' culture.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Feb 23 2022 1:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An artist recently exploded a Lamborghini Huracan to create a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection that will soon be available to purchase.

Artist explodes 0K Lamborghini to make NFTs that protest crypto 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The artist goes by the pseudonym Shl0ms and proposed in September 2021 that he should blow up a Lamborghini and out of the exploded parts, create an NFT collection. Shl0ms received financial backing for the idea and also put some of his own money from past art projects into its creation. The artist then purchased a used Lamborghini Huracan for just under $250,000 and hired a federally licensed explosives engineer to assist in the destruction of the vehicle.

So, why explode a Lamborghini for an NFT collection? Shl0ms said, "the Lambo is a pretty potent representation of people simply engaging with crypto because it's a way for them to make money off other people as quickly as possible." Adding that NFT technology has massive potential and that there are many good things that can be done with it, "but there are so many terrible things being done with it."

Artist explodes $250K Lamborghini to make NFTs that protest crypto 02 | TweakTown.com

On February 2, the Lamborghini was destroyed, and each of the pieces was picked up and documented. The collection includes 999 NFTs, with 888 of them going on sale on February 25 and the remaining 111 being kept by the financial backer. A full video of the explosion will be released on February 25.

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2022 at 9:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theblockcrypto.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.