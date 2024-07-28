AMD Amuse is a new AI image generation tool that runs locally on Ryzen and Radeon PCs

AMD has introduced Amuse 2.0, a new AI image generation tool currently in Beta. Amuse is a fully local experience, meaning it doesn't require plugging into the cloud. It requires either an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor or a Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics card to run. Thanks to their AI-based XDNA architecture, it also runs on systems with AMD's mobile Ryzen 8040 processors.

This is important because Amuse includes AMD XDNA Super Resolution integration, which upscales lower-resolution images on AMD mobile devices. According to AMD, it "increases output size by 2X at the end of the image generation stage."

As seen in other AI image generation tools, Amuse uses Stable Diffusion models from Stability AI to create its images. Amuse takes the widely used and available Stable Diffusion AI models and creates a "painless, easy to use and optimized end-user experience" for its customers. In creating Amuse, AMD partnered with the New Zealand-based TensorStack to help develop the user-friendly UI.

AMD calls the simple interface "Ez Mode," with the installation process being dependency-free. Amuse 2.0 automatically configures itself during the installation process and features text-to-image and even paint-to-image tools to get you generating quickly. There's even a simple way to create your own AI filters. If you're a Radeon 7000 Series GPU owner or planning to pick up a new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series system, Amuse looks like a must-have app.

"One of the most transformative AI experiences, in our opinion, is that AI PCs enable everyone to become an artist and everyone to become a graphic designer," AMD writes. "Creativity will know no bounds in the AI PC era and Amuse Design and AI Filters enable just that. So whether you are a content creator and a pro or are just someone that wants to make images for fun, Amuse has you covered."

AMD Amus is still listed as being in Beta, so it's classified as "experimental software" that could exhibit unstable behavior. You can download it now via the official site.