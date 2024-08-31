Cooler Master's Cyrofuze thermal paste has been used to paint a CPU mural

Cooler Master's Cryofuze 5 Prism Thermal Grease comes in a pack of six different colors, and it got an artist to use them to paint a mural on a CPU.

Okay, so this is more for marketing than something you'd consider practical - Cooler Master has used its Cryofuze 5 thermal paste to paint a landscape mural on a CPU. Available in a range of colors, the Cryofuze 5 Prism lineup promises high-performing thermal conductivity, and here, we see the various colors mixed up and used by an artist to turn a CPU into a work of art.

Naturally, once the cooler is on, the PC fires up, and the thermal paste binds to both the cooler's cold plate and the CPU; the art is basically ruined, but this is cool nonetheless. If the scene of a mountain surrounded by clouds in the sky and trees in the foreground is reminiscent of painter Bob Ross's iconic TV show, you're not alone. Cooler Master even includes the theme song from the show at the end of the clip.

We don't expect this to become a "thing," but it does show that mixing various thermal pastes of different colors could be a way to add some flair to a new build - just for fun.

Impressive, though, is that the artist has managed to create a painting on a canvas the size of a CPU. If nothing else, it's a unique way to bring attention to Cooler Master's Cryofuze 5 Prism thermal paste. The product page notes that you can buy a pack with all six Cryofuze 5 Prism Thermal Grease colors.

As far as specs go, Cooler Master says it maintains stability from -50 to 240 degrees Celcius, is non-corrosive, resistant to oxidation, and the low thermal impedance "greatly improves performance."

This little stunt made me look up Cryofuze 5 Prism to learn more. Well done, Cooler Master.

