Nintendo top 10 games: Pokemon smashes with nearly 14 million sales

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have sold nearly 14 million copies in a month on the market, break Switch top 10.

Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 2:47 PM CST
The top 10 Switch games sales list grows exponentially during Nintendo's historical Q3 period.

Nintendo's Q3'22 period (holiday 2021) delivered record software sales, and a good portion of these games were first-party titles. Nintendo sold 85.41 million Switch games during the quarter, a new all-time high, and made $2.72 billion from software in the period. The top 10 most popular Switch games sold 29.77 million units during the quarter, making up 35% of total quarterly software sales.

The largest contributor to this huge first-party sales spike was Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond. The duo sold 13.97 million copies during a single month across the Q3'22 period (the Pokemon games launched in late November, a month before the December 31 cutoff date).

The Pokemon duo knocked Splatoon 2 off the top 10 list. The second-largest growth rate was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which had 4.61 million units sold during Q3, followed up by Animal Crossing New Horizons (+2.77m) and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (1.69m).

Read Also: Nintendo Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 earnings database

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

