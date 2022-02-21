All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ISS astronaut captures incredible image of Earth's closest neighbor

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has snapped an incredible image of Earth's closest neighbor, the moon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 2:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

One astronaut aboard the floating laboratory called the International Space Station (ISS) has snapped an image of Earth's closest neighbor, the moon.

NASA astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei took to his personal Twitter account to post a picture he snapped of the moon, with the Vande Hei writing that it was looking "shockingly bright as I opened our shades". The NASA astronaut goes on to say that "soon we'll be exploring our neighbor again", which is no doubt a reference to the upcoming Artemis mission that will take the first woman and person of color to the surface of the moon.

The upcoming Artemis mission will be the first crewed mission to the moon since the Apollo missions more than 50 years ago. As for Vande Hei, the NASA astronaut is currently scheduled to break the record for the longest stay in orbit with a 355-day stay, which will beat the previous record of 340-days set back in 2016 by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. Notably, the record for the longest single space visit was set by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov who spent 437 days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station.

ISS astronaut captures incredible image of Earth's closest neighbor 02 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Ripple Junction NASA Adult Unisex Ship and Satellite Military Full Zip

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
$49.95$49.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2022 at 2:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.