Metro Exodus game sales: 6 million copies sold to date

Metro Exodus has sold 6 million copies since its release in 2019, making it a landmark success for 4A Games and Deep Silver.

Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 9:18 AM CST
Metro Exodus has sold 6 million copies to date, the Embracer Group has confirmed.

The Metro franchise remains one of Deep Silver's heavy-hitting tentpole franchises and has contributed strongly to overall quarterly earnings. Metro Exodus has sold more than 6 million units since its release on February 2019, making it one of the most popular in the series. While Embracer hasn't given regular updates on total Metro game or franchise sales, these figures are more than respectable and are responsible in part to Koch Media's $78 million revenues generated in Q3'21.

"Back-catalog sales were also driven by the evergreen title Metro Exodus, which has sold 6 million copies since its launch in February 2019," Embracer said in its recent report.

4A Games is currently developing a new Metro game. Here's some details:

  • Next-gen exclusive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Will focus strongly on singleplayer narrative
  • Online elements for first time in the franchise
  • Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky is involved
NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

