All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA's IXPE takes its first image since launch of a stunning supernova

NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) observatory has captured its first image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 4:01 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has captured its first images following its launch last year.

NASA's IXPE takes its first image since launch of a stunning supernova 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Initially launching on December 9th, 2021, the IXPE has since completed its month-long commissioning phase and confirmed all instruments are in working order. The first object of IXPE's attention is Cassiopeia A, a supernova remnant left behind by a star that exploded sometime in the seventeenth century. The saturation of the magenta color in the above image corresponds to the intensity of X-ray light observed by IXPE, overlayed with high-energy X-ray data, shown in blue, from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.

"The IXPE image of Cassiopeia A is as historic as the Chandra image of the same supernova remnant. It demonstrates IXPE's potential to gain new, never-before-seen information about Cassiopeia A, which is under analysis right now," said Martin C. Weisskopf, the IXPE principal investigator based at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

IXPE captures polarization data, which scientists can use to see how X-ray light is oriented as it travels through space. IXPE allows scientists to see for the first time how polarization varies across supernovae remnants like Cassiopeia A, which is about ten light-years in diameter. Researchers are currently working to create the first-ever X-ray polarization map of a supernova remnant, Cassiopeia A, and determine how it produces X-rays.

"IXPE's future polarization images should unveil the mechanisms at the heart of this famous cosmic accelerator. To fill in some of those details, we've developed a way to make IXPE's measurements even more precise using machine learning techniques. We're looking forward to what we'll find as we analyze all the data," said Roger Romani, an IXPE co-investigator at Stanford University.

You can view and download the full-resolution image here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Shuttle Launch With Rainbow T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2022 at 9:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.