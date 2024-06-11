ASUS's Project Dali full-color e-ink ROG Zephyrus laptop lid concept is amazing

ASUS's 'Project Dali' concept adds a full-color customizable e-ink display to its ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops, and it was on full display at Computex 2024.

ASUS and its ROG (Republic of Gamers) team cooked up an impressive concept and prototype for its popular ROG Zephyrus line of gaming laptops - a full-color customizable e-ink layer on the lid. It's a brilliant concept because you can customize the image to fit it, and it will effectively print it out as an energy-efficient, high-quality image for your portable rig.

ASUS's 'Project Dali' concept adds a full-color e-ink display to its ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops.
ASUS's 'Project Dali' concept adds a full-color e-ink display to its ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops.

This builds on the impressive ROG AniMe Matrix array of programmable LED lights on current ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops. Even though it's only a concept, the ASUS team developed an Armoury Crate interface for the technology we could use during a visit to the company's HQ during Computex to check out its latest products.

After the initial wow factor wore off, we shared our initial concerns about the e-ink layer getting scratched or damaged, as it is situated on the top or lid of the laptop. ASUS took the feedback on board and advised that 'Project Dali,' as it's being called, was being shown at Computex to gauge interest and feedback.

ASUS's Project Dali full-color e-ink ROG Zephyrus laptop lid concept is amazing 3
Still, it's a brilliant idea to integrate an e-ink display on a laptop. The image/sticker will remain intact even if the laptop is switched off, as e-ink technology only uses power to 'change' the displayed image or text. It takes the idea of putting stickers on a laptop, which many people do to make their hardware feel more like their own, to its digital conclusion.

ASUS's Project Dali full-color e-ink ROG Zephyrus laptop lid concept is amazing 2
There's no planned release date or launch plan for Project Dali, but we'd love to see this in a limited-run series of Zephyrus G14 laptops in the coming months as the next generation of mobile hardware from AMD and Intel begins to roll out.

