Streamplify unveils a new 4K webcam that costs less than $100

Streamplify unveils its new CAM PRO, its first entry into the realm of 4K webcams, offering 4K 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS for under $100.

Streamplify has only been in the live streaming scene since 2022, but they're about to change things up with their new CAM PRO, a new 4K webcam that will retail for under $100.

Streamplify announced the new MIC PRO, CAM PRO, and CAPTURE 4K products at Computex 2024, with the second-generation iterations marking a "significant step forward for the brand" both in terms of quality and specifications, while maintaining that affordable price range.

The new Streamplify CAM PRO is the company's first entry into the realm of 4K webcams, which is set to retail for under $100. The company says we can expect "exceptional performance" through offering stunning 4K 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS video capture.

The company says that thanks to its larger sensor and enhanced resolution, the new CAM PRO enables a 5x digital zoom capability, without sacrificing image quality. Streamers can start with the default 105-degree wide-angle lens, or effortlessly crop their footage.

Streamplify's new MIC PRO is the second-generation of their condenser microphone that's designed to deliver hi-res audio at the "gold standard" of 192kHz/24-bit sample rate. Not only that, but Streamplify offers the new MIC PRO in four different polar patterns, allowing streamers to adapt to diverse recording or live scenarios, including interviews, crowd interactions, instrument tracking, and live streaming (duh).

The new CAPTURE 4K is a versatile streaming device, offering high-resolution 4K 30FPS streaming capture card, offering up to 4K 60FPS passthrough resolution. Streamplify says it features ultra-low latency os under 100ms enabling seamless audio-video syncing, high sampling rate audio capture, and extensive compatibility across OBS, Twitch, YouTube and gaming consoles.