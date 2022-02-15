Seagate reveals Horizon Forbidden West external HDDs for PS4, PS5

Seagate announces official Horizon Forbidden West-themed external HDDs with up to 5TB capacity for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5.

Seagate's new Game Drives prep your console for one of the biggest PS5 games on the market.

Games are getting bigger and bigger, but luckily Seagate has you covered. Horizon Forbidden West, for example, clocks in at a massive 87GB on PS5 (even though the official PlayStation Store doesn't give exact file sizes). That's 13% of the PS5's available onboard SSD storage, which goes extra fast because the PS5 SSD's nefarious Other section fills up and takes lots of space.

Luckily Seagate has you covered with its Game Drive expandable storage. The latest lineup features Horizon Forbidden West's Aloy and comes in 2TB and 5TB capacities, which is plenty of space for the massive new open-world game.

Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive

Discover new worlds with the officially licensed Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive for PlayStation Consoles.

A majestic design featuring the iconic Aloy, hero of Horizon Forbidden West.

Build your Game Vault with high-capacity drives of 2TB and 5TB.

Compatible with both PS5 and PS4 consoles.

No pricing or release date have been revealed just yet but expect the HDDs to be available sometime after the game's release on February 18.