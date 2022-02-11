All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA 'PG136C' PCB, for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition

NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card turns up again, PCB spotted in the form of the 'NVIDIA PG163C' board.

Published Fri, Feb 11 2022 8:02 PM CST
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is nowhere to be seen, now may be coming out at some point in the future -- possibly, (call me) maybe -- who the hell knows. But the PCB has reportedly been spotted, at least for NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition.

In a new filing listing with the Eurasian Economic Commission, there is the "PG136C" PCB which should be for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition. NVIDIA uses the PG136 or PG132 PCB reference board designs for the GeForce RTX 3090 -- PG136 is for the RTX 3090 Founders Edition, while PG132 is the reference board for AIB partners and their custom RTX 3090s -- and there's a big difference.

PG136 has the awesome, smaller V-shaped PCB design that's used on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition, rocking the exclusive (and much smaller) 12-pin PCIe power connector. PG132 on the other hand is available with only dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors (and some custom RTX 3090s have triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors).

The introduction of the new PG136C points to NVIDIA getting ready to use the PCB for its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition. But, the thing is NVIDIA revealed the design of its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition at CES 2022, so we might see the PG136C on the 3-slot cooling design, too.

But it's not just simply a slightly different PCB to the one used on the RTX 3090, because NVIDIA is using 2GB GDDR6X modules -- single-sided GDDR6X, baby -- a much more complicated board with much more going on under the hood and on the PCB.

We'll see... when NVIDIA eventually launches the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

