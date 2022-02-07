Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC listed, 1890MHz GPU boost

Palit's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock series of GPUs has been teased on their own website -- well, at least their Turkish website -- with the flagship Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC graphics card.

The new Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC graphics card was spotted alongside the non-OC regular GameRock edition on Palit's official Turkish website. They've been removed since, but they were kept thanks to Google web cache.

VideoCardz reports that Palit's upcoming flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC graphics card will have 1890MHz GPU boost -- 30MHz above the RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition from NVIDIA -- and 10W higher than the reference RTX 3090 Ti specs.

We should know everything about NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphic card in the coming weeks... but I did exclusively report on January 14 that NVIDIA ordered AIB partners to "halt production" on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

But we keep seeing custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards crawling out of the woodwork... and I'm sure it's not going to stop.