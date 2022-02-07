All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC listed, 1890MHz GPU boost

Palit's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock and GameRock OC edition graphics cards spotted on Palit's Turkish website.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 11:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Palit's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock series of GPUs has been teased on their own website -- well, at least their Turkish website -- with the flagship Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC graphics card.

Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC listed, 1890MHz GPU boost 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC graphics card was spotted alongside the non-OC regular GameRock edition on Palit's official Turkish website. They've been removed since, but they were kept thanks to Google web cache.

VideoCardz reports that Palit's upcoming flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock OC graphics card will have 1890MHz GPU boost -- 30MHz above the RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition from NVIDIA -- and 10W higher than the reference RTX 3090 Ti specs.

We should know everything about NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphic card in the coming weeks... but I did exclusively report on January 14 that NVIDIA ordered AIB partners to "halt production" on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

But we keep seeing custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards crawling out of the woodwork... and I'm sure it's not going to stop.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2547.99
$2547.99$2593.97$2799.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2022 at 11:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.